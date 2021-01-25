Community holds virtual vigil for Port Moody woman missing since Monday

Family and friends are holding a virtual vigil Sunday afternoon for Trina Hunt, a 48-year-old woman who went missing from her Port Moody home last Monday.

A large community search to find Hunt was put on hold this week as police look for more evidence about what happened to her.

Lorne Johnston, a friend and former co-worker of Hunt's, says the vigil was organized to keep the hope alive that she will be found.

"We've got to keep the search alive. We've got to keep looking because you have to be optimistic."

Lorne Johnston is organizing a vigil for his friend Trina Hunt who went missing in Port Moody, B.C. on Jan. 18, 2021. (Global News)

Starting at 4:30 p.m. PT, participants are being asked to light a candle and share a picture of it on social media sites using the hashtags "FindTrinaHunt" and "ComeHomeTrina."

"We just want to get the word out too to everybody that if you see anything, if you hear anything, contact the Port Moody police right away," said Johnston.

Last seen at home

The Port Moody Police Department says Hunt was last seen Monday morning by her husband at her home in the Heritage Mountain area as he left for work. When he returned to find her missing, he immediately called 911.

According to Sgt. Ian Morrison with Port Moody police, her disappearance is out of character.

Since then, the community has rallied to organize their own search efforts.

Large groups of volunteers spent several days last week combing through the dense forest and parks of the Heritage Mountain area for any sign of Hunt.

On Thursday night police and the family announced that the community ground search is on hold.

At the donation table, a steady stream of supplies poured in Thursday. (Susana da Silva/CBC)

Johnston says the search efforts are a testament to the kind of person Hunt is.

"She's a wonderful woman, just really down to earth, really personable," he said. "She's a diamond in the rough is the way I see her and I'm just shocked as to what's happened."

The police department has put out a call for anyone who may have dashcam footage taken on Heritage Mountain on Jan. 18 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. to come forward, along with anyone with relevant home surveillance footage who has not yet spoken with investigators.

Hunt is described as five feet, four inches of 1.6 metres tall and weighing 120 pounds or 54 kilograms.

Police believe she is wearing a black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and pink and purple shoes.