Langley residents extend a hand to people left homeless after apartment fire

Chanpreet Jodhka was bathing her two-year-old son early Friday evening when "all of a sudden the alarm went off" in her Langley, B.C., condo.

She called her husband — who was just a block away, on his way for groceries — and when he arrived home moments later they wrapped their son in a towel and the three ran out of the building and away from the flames.

For hours, they and their neighbours watched in panic and disbelief as the fire took over the fourth floor and then the third floor — where Jodhka's family lived — and then moved on to the second floor.

"We lost the entire apartment. My wedding dress, my son's first tooth, my husband's engagement ring. Obviously there's a lot of stuff with sentimental value," Jodhka said.

Several people were left homeless after the fire on Friday evening. (Curtis Kreklau)

Langley firefighters were called to the building in the 19700 block of 56th Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Even as crews were pulling out of the station they could see a thick column of black smoke in the sky, and they called for backup, according to fire chief Rory Thompson.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had engulfed the third floor of the building and flames were shooting out of the roof.

"We haven't had a fire like this in the City of Langley for a couple of years, fortunately," he said.

Two hours after firefighters were called, Brogan's Diner in Langley was already collecting donations from the community.

Shannon Brogan, one of the owners of the family restaurant, put out a call on social media and within hours, people were arriving with money, diapers, pet food and clothing for adults and kids. The diner stayed open late, offering free meals to those displaced by the fire, and they are continuing to accept donations.

"We have the means to feed people, we have the means to reach out to people in the community to help these people and these families. They're just devastated. They've lost everything."

Local businesses offer help

SK Automarket Sales on Fraser Highway opened up their lot for a donation drop-off point and asked people to check their closets and basements for anything they could spare.

"Let's do this for our neighbours!!" wrote general manager Karl Schifferns in a social media post.

Farm Country Brewing is donating 10 per cent of its weekend sales to those affected by the fire.

Flames shoot out of the top floor of an apartment complex in Langley that caught fire on Friday evening. (Curtis Kreklau)

There are 59 units in the building, but there were no reports of injuries, according to Thompson.

In all, 30 firefighters from both the City and Township of Langley were needed to bring the fire under control.

Jodhka says she's grateful to the firefighters and relieved to have insurance. They had just bought the condo and moved in two months ago.

"We'll come back stronger, and once we are settled back in, we are going to give back to the community," she said.

A town hall meeting is planned for early next week, and residents will learn if and when they can return home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.