Communities across Canada mourn discovery of remains at B.C. residential school
The remains of 215 children was been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.
Remains of 215 children found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School
Posted: May 30, 2021 4:58 PM PT | Last Updated: May 31
