Communities across B.C. bring ideas to the table to fight social isolation

Potlucks, coffee dates and pizza parties were held all over the province Thursday to address the growing feelings of isolation and loneliness in B.C. communities.

A 2017 report by the Vancouver Foundation shows that isolation and loneliness are among the top concerns for residents of Metro Vancouver, and this year, to celebrate the foundation's 75th anniversary, it's looking for ways to change that.

The On The Table initiative brings together thousands of friends, neighbours and co-workers to talk about the issues most relevant in their communities and share some food.

"Gathering around food or coffee is really important I believe for these kinds of situations," said Mohamed Ehab, co-founder of Changemakers Vancouver who immigrated to Canada from Egypt in 2008.

He had no friends or family waiting for him in Vancouver, so he said he put in the effort to find a community by hosting potlucks and movie nights at his home.

"It did magic for me, so I totally support such initiatives because from my personal experience it can help build social connections, especially for newcomers."

The survey found that a large number of people who reported feeling lonely were between the ages of 18-24, which was surprising to Vancouver Foundation president and CEO, Kevin McCourt.

He said the demographic they often focus on when discussing isolation is seniors and this new information made McCourt rethink how to approach the issue.

"We found that often people are looking for a spark, something to trigger that action, and when On The Table comes along they have this framework to … get together with our neighbours, with our coworkers, with our peers," he said.

McCourt said they have 350 hosts registered with an estimated 4,000 people participating overall in events held across the province Thursday.

The topics discussed at each event will be collected and shared with the public to provide a snapshot of what issues residents in B.C. feel are most important in their community.

"We know one meal isn't going to solve loneliness, but the ideas we pick up, the ideas people share with us, those are the ones we're keen on," McCourt said.

Vancouver Foundation event On The Table aims to create connections across the province 6:19

Kevin McCort, president and CEO of the Vancouver Foundation, Mohamed Ehab, co-founder of Changemakers Vancouver, and Andrew Wister, director of the Gerontology Research Centre at Simon Fraser University. 48:22