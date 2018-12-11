Heavy commercial vehicles involved in 19% of fatal crashes in B.C., auditor general says

The B.C. auditor general says 19 per cent of fatal motor vehicle deaths in the province over the past 10 years have involved a heavy commercial vehicle.

Carol Bellringer says the ministries of transportation, public safety and the solicitor general, as well as the Insurance Corporation of B.C., have commercial vehicle safety programs in place but more needs to be done to ensure the roads are safe.

Heavy commercial vehicles, such as dump trucks and semi-trailers, represent about three per cent of registered vehicles, yet Bellringer says they are involved in 19 per cent of fatal collisions, adding that in the majority of those accidents the commercial driver is not at fault.

Bellringer is recommending that the government establish clear responsibility for the promotion of commercial vehicle road safety education and awareness, and that it reviews the standards for commercial driver licences.