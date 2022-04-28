Police incident shuts down Vancouver's Commercial Drive on Wednesday night

Vancouver's Commercial Drive was closed Wednesday night after multiple gunshots were heard in the area and police swarmed the neighbourhood.

Evan Downing was walking home on Commercial Drive just after 10 p.m. PT when he heard about six gunshots, he said.

"My heart's still going," he said. "I come from a small town so nothing like this ever happens."

Rachel Stout was at the corner of 4th Avenue and Commercial Drive when she too heard gunshots.

"A lot of cops were on the scene right away," she said.

Police blocked off a portion of Commercial Drive on Wednesday night. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Nikhilesh Nayar, who lives on 5th Avenue near Commercial Drive, says he saw police in the hallway of his apartment building when he opened the front door of his unit.

"Something in my body just told me maybe you should go outside and have a smoke and see what's going on," he said.

After he went outside, he said he heard gunshots, and saw flashes from the shots back inside the residence.

CBC asked police on scene for details on the situation, but they would not provide comment.

An ambulance was seen arriving on scene just before 11 p.m.

Police on scene indicated the road would re-open, although they did not specify when. The street remains blocked as of 11:50 p.m.