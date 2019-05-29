Commercial Drive businesses suing FortisBC for lost revenue during pipeline replacement

Fifteen businesses in the Commercial Drive area of Vancouver are suing FortisBC over lost revenue during the replacement of a natural-gas pipeline last summer.

In a notice of civil claim, the businesses — including coffee shops and restaurants — say the road closures, detours and barricades deterred customers due to the lack of parking, construction noise and portable toilets placed in front of the businesses.

The claim also says the construction on East 1st Avenue, which began on May 24, lasted through October, months after the proposed scheduled end date in August, "without reasonable excuse for the delayed closure."

The businesses say they were relying on the gas company's promise to provide free advertising during the time of the road closures. They claim that FortisBC did not uphold their promise.

The construction was part of a larger, ongoing project to replace a 20-kilometre section of natural gas pipeline between Vancouver and Coquitlam.

FortisBC has not yet filed a response and none of the allegations have been proven in court.