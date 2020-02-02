Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain reopens after potential gas leak shuts it down
The platforms that service the Millennium Line at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station in Vancouver are closed Sunday afternoon because of a gas leak, according to TransLink.
TransLink said Expo Line, Canada Line were affected
The Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station is fully re-opened after a potential gas leak shut down the Millennium Line Sunday afternoon.
TransLink said it closed platforms 1 and 2 at the station for about 15 minutes because of the concern.
The Expo Line and the Canada Line were not affected.
Commercial-Broadway Station is now open :) Platforms 1 and 2 were closed for about 15 minutes in total due to a potential gas leak concern ^sp—@TransLink
