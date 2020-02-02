Skip to Main Content
Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain reopens after potential gas leak shuts it down

The platforms that service the Millennium Line at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station in Vancouver are closed Sunday afternoon because of a gas leak, according to TransLink. 

TransLink says a gas leak has shut down the Millennium Line at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station Sunday afternoon. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station is fully re-opened after a potential gas leak shut down the Millennium Line Sunday afternoon. 

TransLink said it closed platforms 1 and 2 at the station for about 15 minutes because of the concern.

The Expo Line and the Canada Line were not affected. 

