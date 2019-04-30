Colten Fleury loves skateboarding, Facebook, and his little dog, Gizmo. His family calls him a quiet sweetheart. And one year ago this week, the 16-year-old vanished from downtown Prince George, B.C..

"I just need to know that he's OK," said his mother Phyllis Fleury as the May 3 anniversary of Colten's disappearance approaches.

"I need to know that he's alive," said Fleury, weeping. "That's the worst thing."

The year before he disappeared, Colten Fleury was in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development, living in a Prince George group home.

His mother said her son struggled with a drug addiction, likely to crystal meth, and was on probation.

Colten Fleury's missing posters are a common sight in Prince George. (Facebook/Contributed )

Last seen at motel

But she was waiting for a family court date so her son could be returned to her care. And she planned to help him enrol in an alternative school program.

The night before Colten disappeared, he stayed with his mother at the downtown motel where she worked.

"He had all his clothes with him," said Fleury. She said Colten went to sleep early, rose at 7 a.m. and left.

Fleury checked the camera footage at the motel, which showed him leaving with no bag.

"That was the last time I seen him," said Fleury, who spoke to CBC at her daughter Jeanette Lazarre's house in Prince George.

Phyllis Fleury holds Colten's dog, Gizmo, while Colten's elder sister Jeanette Lazarre holds a family photo from happier times. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

Searched Downtown Eastside

Since then, Fleury has made seven trips to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to search for her son.

"I walked East Hastings with his picture," Fleury said. "Talked to the street people."

She chased down several reports that Colten had been spotted. But RCMP believe the sightings have been of people who resemble her son.

"It's a mystery," said Prince George RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass.

"There's very few shreds of evidence directing us into any one direction. We don't know if Colten is alive or dead."

'Just come home'

"Whether Colten decided to leave town on his own or whether harm has come to him, somebody knows something," Douglass said.

On Friday, Phyllis Fleury will take part in an awareness walk for her missing son through downtown Prince George. (Facebook/Contributed )

He said RCMP have put significant resources into their search for Colten, including hundreds of checks and trips to places like the Downtown Eastside.

On Friday, Fleury will take part in an awareness walk for her missing son through downtown Prince George.

"They'll be handing out T-shirts with my son's picture," she said. "They're trying to get young people to talk."