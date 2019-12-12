Hydro pole crashes are on the rise. Here's what to do if it happens to you

BC Hydro says it's seeing a rise in the number of car accidents involving its power poles and other electrical equipment and is offering tips to avoid injury in such scenarios.

The utility says it responded to more than 2,100 accidents involving its equipment last year, which is 13 per cent higher than the five-year average.

The region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent.

All other regions saw more collisions with the exception of the central Interior, which saw a two per cent decrease.

What you should do if you hit a hydro pole

In the event of an accident involving electrical equipment, BC Hydro recommends driving out from under the power line and at least 10 metres away — or the length of a bus — from the source of electricity, if it is safe to do so.

If it's unsafe to do so because of injury or because the vehicle can't be moved, occupants should remain in the vehicle, phone 911 and wait for BC Hydro crews to arrive.

If staying in the car is not an option due to fire or other emergencies, BC Hydro says you should get out of the vehicle without your body or clothing touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time.

It recommends the following steps:

Remove loose-fitting clothing like jackets and scarves to reduce the risk of contact.

Open the vehicle door.

Stand as well as you can at the opening with your elbows tucked in and your hands close to your chest.

Jump out and away from the vehicle without touching any part of the vehicle at the same time as the ground. Land with your feet together.

Shuffle away from the vehicle, making sure your feet are touching each other and never leave the ground.

When you are more than 10 metres away, call 911.

BC Hydro says these types of accidents make up four per cent of its "trouble" calls throughout the year and led to more than 970 power outages for customers in the province.