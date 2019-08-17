Skip to Main Content
Collision with motorcycle in Cloverdale results in serious injuries
British Columbia

Collision with motorcycle in Cloverdale results in serious injuries

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Cloverdale area.

RCMP say injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening

CBC News ·
Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision on Highway 10 and 184 Street who have dash camera video of the incident. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Cloverdale area. 

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Highway 10 and 184 Street.

Police haven't said how many people have been hurt in the collision, but say the injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening. 

Highway 10, or 56 Avenue, between 180 Street and 186 Street is closed to traffic while officers investigate the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video of the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories