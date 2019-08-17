Collision with motorcycle in Cloverdale results in serious injuries

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Cloverdale area.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Highway 10 and 184 Street.

Police haven't said how many people have been hurt in the collision, but say the injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening.

Highway 10, or 56 Avenue, between 180 Street and 186 Street is closed to traffic while officers investigate the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video of the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.