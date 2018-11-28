Death of international student on Prince George highway prompts road safety changes

The death of an international student, who was struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 in Prince George this summer, has prompted changes to road safety in the hopes of preventing similar deaths.

Sandeep Kaur had just arrived in Canada from India to study at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) when she was killed.

"I was in here when it happened," said Theresa Sumagaysay, a international student at CNC from the Philippines.

Sandeep Kaur, an international student from India, died after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 in Prince George this summer. A memorial bench is being installed in her memory. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Different road rules

As a newcomer to Canada, Sumagaysay said, it can take time to get used to the differences in the rules of the road.

"I used to cross, not on designated pedestrian areas," said Sumagaysay, who is involved in the safety campaign. "It's sad to say that you have to hear about a loss of a life before you would try to follow [the rules]."

The education campaign focuses on issues like crosswalk safety. (College of New Caledonia )

Educational push

The college launched a campaign this week to educate the growing international student population about road safety in British Columbia, in co-ordination with ICBC and the RCMP.

Sumagaysay is part of the educational push and speaks in one of the three PSA videos that are being shown to international students during orientation and playing in Prince George movie theatres before previews.

"It is important to learn road safety rules anytime you're in a new country," said Barbra Old, the director of international education in a news release.

"Road safety has always been a part of international orientation, but we have decided to make it the focus of an educational campaign this year."

Three PSA videos are being shown to international students during orientation (College of New Caledonia )

Other changes are coming into effect after Kaur's death along Highway 97, where four lanes of traffic separate the college from nearby shops and homes.

A barrier along the highway median is being built in order to discourage students and other pedestrians from crossing.

The Ministry of Transportation is also closing a road leading onto the highway in an effort to reduce congestion and improve safety.