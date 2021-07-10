The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is responding to a new wildfire near Vernon in B.C.'s north Okanagan Saturday after crews successfully held back a blaze in the nearby district of Coldstream overnight.

The service says the Becker Lake wildfire is only one hectare but is very visible from Vernon and the surrounding area. The fire is currently classified as "out of control."

Fire information officer Aydan Coray said the wildfire is three to five kilometres outside of town and the cause is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, the blaze that prompted an overnight evacuation order in the district of Coldstream on Friday is being held and fire crews are not expecting it to grow any further.

"The Clerke Road wildfire was sparked late last night," said spokesperson Madison Smith, "but because of the hard work of our crews along with the local fire department, the fire is now classified as being held."

A fire was sparked at around 10 p.m. Friday in the north Okanagan. By 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the city of Vernon had declared a tactical evacuation for some residents in the district of Coldstream near Clerke Road. (Jean Flanagan/Submitted)

Some residents in the community were forced to leave their homes as the city declared a tactical evacuation order around 12:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, but the district rescinded the order later in the morning and allowed residents to return home.

"We had 29 personnel on site assisting local fire departments last night on the fire. And then this morning, we've had helicopters, bucketing water to help with suppression," Smith said.

WATCH | Wildfire triggers evacuation alert near Vernon:

Wildfire triggers evacuation alert near Vernon, B.C. CBC News 4:32 Residents near the city of Vernon, B.C., are being asked to return home after a wildfire nearby triggered an evacuation in the early morning. 4:32

An evacuation alert still remains in the area and residents are being asked to prepare to leave in a moment's notice.

A close call

Jean Flanagan said she was enjoying a relaxing evening out on the deck when she spotted smoke along the highway.

"We eventually got through to *5555 so I reported the fire and where it was and he was asking me questions like the size of the fire and the wind," Flanagan told CBC News, "and I said, 'Look, I can't talk further, I need to prepare to evacuate.'"

A fire is burning near Vernon / Coldstream this evening. Appears to have grown quickly and is burning up hill. <a href="https://t.co/EfDlOdaG5Z">https://t.co/EfDlOdaG5Z</a> —@BradyStrachan

She said she woke up the rest of the family, packed the car and discussed where they would go, but by then fire crews had arrived on scene to battle the blaze.

"I was very grateful. I could see their headlights bobbing up as they climbed up to a very steep terrain and approached the edge of the fire," she said. "They are very brave people and I am grateful for their efforts."

Flanagan said luckily she didn't have to leave her house, but this experience has made her realized that she needs to prepare for the wildfire season.

"Everyone in B.C. has got that niggling in the back of their minds ... and it shouldn't come as a surprise, but I always does."