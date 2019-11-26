Blast of chilly, blustery weather set to roll through B.C.

A bout of cold, blustery weather is expected to chill the majority of B.C. this week, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued special weather statements for the South Coast, Central Coast, Cariboo and Peace River regions on Tuesday morning. The notices said weather in those areas is transitioning to chillier winter conditions.

"This fall, so far, it's been quite mild, so this is going to be our first taste of winter," said Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Arctic air will begin flowing into the north Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the –15 C to –25 C range. Environment Canada said windchill will become a factor in northern and central areas through Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Arctic air will deepen Thursday and Friday, pushing temperatures even lower.

The chill is forecast to reach the South Coast by Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip below freezing for coastal communities, and gusty winds will amplify the cold. Later in the week, temperatures in the southern region could slide down to –5 or even –10 C.

Higher elevations in areas of Coquitlam, Port Moody and the North Shore could see a few flakes of snow but Charbonneau said a full snowfall isn't likely. Those closer to sea level will likely just see clear, sunny, cold, windy weather.

Anyone working or spending time outside is advised to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer. Travellers, especially those driving mountain highways, are encouraged to carry winter emergency kits, which should include blankets, boots and extra clothes.