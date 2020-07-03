Skip to Main Content
Vancouver keeps it cool for the start of summer — literally
After a grey and rainy Canada Day, the Lower Mainland continues to have below seasonal temperatures and a mix of rain and wind right through the end of the work week.

Colder than seasonal weather in 1st week of July has had some reaching for an extra sweater

July in Vancouver means never having to put away your jacket. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A week of unseasonably cool temperatures in Metro Vancouver is coming to a showery, cloudy end with a sunny break on the horizon this weekend.

Grey skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high-teens across the region this week prompted some to reach for extra layers. At the Vancouver International Airport on Thursday, temperatures dipped to 14.8 C, among the coldest July days in two decades. 

"Daytime highs are not expected to get up much higher than 15 C across the entire region today, which is about 5 C below normal," said CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm. 

The conditions are due to an area of low pressure situated over central B.C. that has been nearly stationary for the past few days, he said.

Many took to social media to commiserate with each other.

 

Much of the South Coast will be drying out throughout this weekend and into next week. The weekend is forecast to be sunny with high temperatures in the low 20s.

With files from Brett Soderholm

