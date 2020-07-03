A week of unseasonably cool temperatures in Metro Vancouver is coming to a showery, cloudy end with a sunny break on the horizon this weekend.

Grey skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high-teens across the region this week prompted some to reach for extra layers. At the Vancouver International Airport on Thursday, temperatures dipped to 14.8 C, among the coldest July days in two decades.

"Daytime highs are not expected to get up much higher than 15 C across the entire region today, which is about 5 C below normal," said CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm.

The conditions are due to an area of low pressure situated over central B.C. that has been nearly stationary for the past few days, he said.

Many took to social media to commiserate with each other.

July 1, 1:47 p.m. in Vancouver and I just turned on our furnace :( —@CBCLarsen

Ok, if I see one more weather network heat warning for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> as I sit here at my desk in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> wearing a WOOL SWEATER I’m going to lose it! 🤯 —@CherylKoehn

Very cool to see that Vancouver's summer weather is fully embracing the 2020 vibe ☔️☔️☔️ —@jillkathleenm

It’s another day of “July-uary” here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>! You wouldn’t even know it’s Summer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Weather</a> <a href="https://t.co/XOOJj2zbLu">pic.twitter.com/XOOJj2zbLu</a> —@NargesNirumvala

Much of the South Coast will be drying out throughout this weekend and into next week. The weekend is forecast to be sunny with high temperatures in the low 20s.