Vancouver keeps it cool for the start of summer — literally
Colder than seasonal weather in 1st week of July has had some reaching for an extra sweater
A week of unseasonably cool temperatures in Metro Vancouver is coming to a showery, cloudy end with a sunny break on the horizon this weekend.
Grey skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high-teens across the region this week prompted some to reach for extra layers. At the Vancouver International Airport on Thursday, temperatures dipped to 14.8 C, among the coldest July days in two decades.
"Daytime highs are not expected to get up much higher than 15 C across the entire region today, which is about 5 C below normal," said CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm.
The conditions are due to an area of low pressure situated over central B.C. that has been nearly stationary for the past few days, he said.
Many took to social media to commiserate with each other.
July 1, 1:47 p.m. in Vancouver and I just turned on our furnace :(—@CBCLarsen
Ok, if I see one more weather network heat warning for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> as I sit here at my desk in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> wearing a WOOL SWEATER I’m going to lose it! 🤯—@CherylKoehn
Very cool to see that Vancouver's summer weather is fully embracing the 2020 vibe ☔️☔️☔️—@jillkathleenm
It’s another day of “July-uary” here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>! You wouldn’t even know it’s Summer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Weather</a> <a href="https://t.co/XOOJj2zbLu">pic.twitter.com/XOOJj2zbLu</a>—@NargesNirumvala
Much of the South Coast will be drying out throughout this weekend and into next week. The weekend is forecast to be sunny with high temperatures in the low 20s.
With files from Brett Soderholm
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.