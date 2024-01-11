Most of British Columbia is experiencing extreme cold Friday morning as Arctic air blows across the province.

Temperatures have dropped as low as –45 C in some areas and it dipped to –12 C in Vancouver, where the wind is making it feel like –23 C early Friday morning.

In Victoria it is –10 C, with wind chill making it feel like –20 C.

No part of the province is expected to climb above freezing on Friday, with the warmest spot forecast to be Tofino Airport at –2.5 C, according to Environment Canada.

WATCH | Prince George residents give their thoughts about the cold: How do people in northern B.C. handle extreme cold? Duration 2:14 After an unseasonably warm December, a blast of cold air has hit northern B.C. with temperatures forecast as low as -50 C in some locations. In Prince George, icy wind making it feel like -30 C has people bundled up but still braving the cold.

The weather agency said the coldest spot in B.C. on Friday morning was the Puntzi Mountain airport, around 320 kilometres north of Vancouver in the Cariboo region, where –46.9 C was recorded, feeling like –55 C with wind chill.

Other cold spots recorded included:

–40 C in Dawson Creek

–38 C in Prince George and Fort Nelson

–37 C in Yoho National Park

–36 C in Mackenzie

Environment Canada has issued nearly two dozen extreme cold warnings across the province and says frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors.

The weather office says the risks associated with the extreme cold are greater for children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those working or exercising outdoors, and people who don't have proper shelter.

The B.C. government said earlier this week that residents should prepare for hazardous road conditions, extremely cold temperatures and an increased risk of avalanches.

The Arctic weather extends across most of Western Canada, with extreme cold warnings also in effect for all of Alberta and Saskatchewan, and large parts of Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Manitoba.

Commuter chaos

On Thursday in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, dropping temperatures combined with blowing snow resulted in numerous crashes and collisions and difficult road conditions.

Environment Canada said two centimetres of snow had been recorded at Vancouver International Airport as of 4 p.m. PT, as temperatures began to plummet.

As of Friday morning, many main routes had been cleared, but less busy streets still remained icy and slippery.

WATCH | Vancouver bus gets stuck: Vancouver bus stuck on sidewalk as snow hits Lower Mainland Duration 0:10 The back half of a bus was spotted stuck on a sidewalk on Jan. 11 as snow hit the Lower Mainland, causing delays for commuters.

Cities around the province have detailed this week how they were preparing for the cold by salting roads and opening emergency weather shelters.

Crews will be out overnight continuing their work salting and treating major routes for ice.

Arrive safe & plan travel using major routes - the ones we prioritize in our snow & ice treatment plan: https://t.co/x8cTDvWD7k



B.C. Housing has a tool on its website to find shelters, including for extreme weather, across the province.

Cold for days

The cold weather is expected to continue in B.C. for much of the weekend, with temperatures only rising to –6 C in Vancouver on Saturday.

Environment Canada said the wind chill will likely ease Saturday afternoon but it could still feel like anywhere between –10 C and –20 C through Sunday morning in Metro Vancouver.

In many regions of B.C. bright sunshine is expected to accompany the cold temperatures.