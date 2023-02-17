Colder-than-usual temperatures expected across B.C. next week: Environment Canada

Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province.

The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The cold is expected to intensify throughout the week and continue into the weekend of Feb. 25, and could go into early March.

Temperatures in B.C., including in Dawson Creek, could be as low as 15 C below average next week. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

In addition, Enviroment Canada says persistent, strong winds will develop along coastal valleys and inlets.

The weather agency, which didn't provide the forecasted temperatures, said coastal communities could see snow at lower elevations.

"Despite the early signs of spring across the province, we are not quite done with winter yet," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Forecasters said the greatest difference could be felt in coastal communities, including Vancouver, where overnight lows will fall well below zero.

"Right now, the showers over the weekend will ease before clearing conditions come with dropping temperatures," Wagstaffe said. "But confidence is low for a snow forecast for next week. If any system gets in, it will be cold enough for snow, so be prepared for winter driving across the entire province, including the South Coast."

People without homes could be particularly vulnerable, she added.

Environment Canada said it's not clear when temperatures will return to normal.