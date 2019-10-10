Leaves fall, temperatures plunge: Cold records brrroken in several B.C. regions
Parts of British Columbia are enduring record-breaking chill.
Coldest Oct. 10 since 1965 in many municipalities, including Vancouver
Environment Canada says the temperature at Vancouver International Airport slipped briefly to 0 C early Thursday, breaking the 1 C mark set in 1965.
It was the second record in two days for Vancouver, which saw thermometers dip to 0.8 C Wednesday, wiping out the old record of 2.8, which had stood since 1960.
The average historical low for Vancouver in the second week of October is 7 C.
The weather office says clear skies and a front that moved cold Arctic air south helped set several other winter-like records across B.C.
Those include a mark of -10.3 C in Clinton on Wednesday, breaking a 2009 record, and -8.2 C in Smithers, smashing the old record set in 1959.
