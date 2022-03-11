Temperatures expected to shift to cooler-than-normal territory across B.C. next week

Temperatures across most of British Columbia are expected to shift into cooler and colder-than-normal territory through most of next week, according to meteorologists.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a "switch in the weather pattern" beginning late this weekend will begin bringing "much colder temperatures" to the province.

"Recently, we've been in a westerly-southwesterly flow for the last few days and we're going to start to see more of a northerly flow over the province and a rid of high pressure building from the north, particularly into the northern part of British Columbia," said ECCC meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau on Wednesday.

"It's really going to vary ... but it's generally going to be cooler than normal for most places across the province."

Communities further north will bear the brunt of the chilly weather, Charbonneau said. Fort St. John, for example, could see highs of just -23 C — a significant drop from Wednesday's forecasted high of 4 C.

"That will be a region where they're definitely going to feel a blast of winter," the meteorologist said.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said long-range forecasts have indicated the next month will likely be colder than normal for most of Canada. The change could set B.C. up for some seasonal snowfall, she said.

Those in the southern Interior next week, including the Okanagan and the Kootenays, could see temperatures drop toward -10 or -20 C.

Charbonneau said areas on the South Coast will be cooler, including Vancouver, but only "a few degrees below normal."

The winter spell comes after an unusually hot and dry October, which was the warmest on record for a dozen communities across the province.

"This has definitely been a fall of extremes," said Charbonneau.

"We've had a few days of warmer weather and this will be another stretch of cold, so keep an eye on the forecast and stay warm and take care if you're outside."