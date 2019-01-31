British Columbians along the South Coast should prepare to suspend their weather smugness in the coming week, with an Arctic cold front poised to drop sub-zero temperatures and snow on the already-blossoming daffodils and crocuses.

Environment Canada says there is a chance of flurries in Metro Vancouver starting Sunday night with the high reaching – 1 C on Monday and dipping to –5 C overnight.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says Vancouver could experience its coldest air of the season.

Meanwhile a winter storm warning is in effect for a wide area of Northern B.C., with Environment Canada predicting a "long duration snowstorm."

Up to 40 centimetres of snow could fall by Saturday morning, backed by strong winds.

Areas along Highway 16 east of Prince George and Highway 97 north of the city could see 50 centimetres of snow followed quickly by colder arctic temperatures, which are expected to settle in Saturday.

Freezing rain has already hit the Cariboo Thursday morning, causing slick conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Officials are asking travellers in the Cariboo to leave extra space between vehicles and to exercise caution.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and throughout the Cariboo.

A Pacific front is colliding with the cold air already in place, causing rain to freeze as it hits the ground.