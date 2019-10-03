Wet weather stalls wine grape harvest in B.C.

Vineyards in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions of B.C. are looking at a late harvest due to an unusually wet September.

Environment Canada says the Okanagan recorded nearly 20 days of rain in September⁠, making it the wettest month of the year so far.

While the cool and wet weather may be ideal for some varieties of grapes, it can affect final quality of the wine from others, and potentially lead to mould and pests on the fruit.

Vineyards would normally be in the middle of a harvest by now, but instead, many owners like Tim Cottrill of Robin Ridge Winery in Keremeos, B.C., are waiting for drier weather.

Excess rain can lower sugar levels in grapes, which can lower the alcohol level and affect the quality of the wine. (Submitted by Janice Dedick)

Robin Ridge has picked its Pinot Noir grapes, but has yet to harvest its Bordeaux and Viognier wines.

"What affects us the most right now is, with all this rain, you almost go backwards because you're getting more moisture into the berries," Cottrill told Chris Walker, host of Daybreak South.

High levels of moisture in grapes dilutes the sugar content of the wine. That lowers the alcohol level, which can be preferable for customers, but can also also take away from the richness and flavour of certain wines.

"If we could change the cycle so that the the sunny days are four to five days in the week and the rainy days are one to two, that would really help," Cottrill said.

Robin Ridge Winery on a rainy day in Keremeos, B.C. (Submitted by Janice Dedick)

Mike Clark, co-owner of Clos du Soleil in Keremeos, says the weather has been ideal for their particular grapes. But if the rain persists and sugar levels get too low, it could have a negative affect on wine quality.

"If we have rain for the rest of October that'll be more challenging ... it's a matter of what happens over the next few weeks," he said.

Graydon Ratzlaff, owner of Recline Ridge Vineyard and Winery near Salmon Arm, B.C., says the cool, wet weather has slowed down the growth of his grapes. It's also made the vineyards hazardous for tractors due to mud.

Environment Canada says the Okanagan recorded nearly 20 days of rain in September⁠. The wet weather has delayed the harvest for many wineries in the southern Interior. (Submitted by Janice Dedick)

Ratzlaff says his vineyard experienced rain for half of September, and that has created the potential for mildew.

"Fruit quality can always be affected with wet weather, especially when we're talking about grapes because they're so prone to that powdery mildew," Ratzlaff said.

Some grape varieties have thin skins and can split and crack when filled up with too much water, says Ratzlaff. As well as affecting the fruit quality, that splitting can also lead to damage from insects that are attracted to the fruit's leaking sugars.

Penticton, B.C., received more than double the amount of normal rainfall for September this year, recording 61 millimetres of precipitation compared to the monthly average of 24.6 millimetres. Environment Canada says the southern Interior will see more rain over the next week.