Cold and clear stretch on tap for Vancouver and South Coast

Ice scrapers and tuques will be hot items this week, with a high pressure ridge bringing cold and clear weather to Vancouver and the B.C. South Coast

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as –4 C by Thursday evening, with highs during the day only climbing to 2 C on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

This week's Environment Canada forecast for Vancouver. (Environment Canada)

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says precipitation in the forecast for the weekend could mean snow on area ski hills and the possibility of slush at lower elevations.

"The next hint of rain may come as showers on Saturday and that may mean some wet snow during the transition," she said.

Cypress Mountain is the first of the North Shore mountains to open, kicking off the new season by opening one chairlift in the downhill area.

Grouse and Seymour have yet to announce when they will open.