Coffee done right: Viva Java still roasting beans in Richmond, B.C. after 27 years

Since 1992, Arturo Hagop's mission has been to show his customers what coffee is supposed to taste like. Hagop, 71, is the owner and operator of Viva Java in Richmond, B.C.

"I am the one who does the roasting, I do everything in here," said Hagop. "I have the platform of honesty and modesty. I treat customers like friends and family."

Hagrop first learned to roast coffee beans from his mother in Lebanon. For him, the joy of serving coffee to roughly 50 people a day is "like a drug."

He said he enjoys joking and laughing with his regulars and sees every new customer as a potential friend. Some of his regulars are wives who bring him homemade meals when they visit.

Viva Java has been serving coffee to Richmond B.C., customers for 27 years and is still going strong. (Winston Szeto / CBC)

"I always joke with them, 'as long as I don't get shot by a jealous husband,' and we all laugh," said Hagop, chuckling.

Coffee is Hagrop's passion. He's fastidious in his approach to grounding and brewing and says the secret to his shop's longevity is quality product as much as quality interactions.

"I love coffee all my life. As a kid, my mother used to bring the green beans and roast them in a wok."

Because they didn't have electricity in the small mountain village where he grew up, it would be Hagrop's job to hand grind the beans his mother roasted. One of her most enduring lessons, in his mind, is that each cup of coffee, when properly made, should have many layers of different flavours.

Hagop says the secret to his shop's success is a quality product coupled with quality customer interactions. (Winston Szeto / CBC)

"Coming in and seeing Arty is a treat in of itself," said one long-time customer who has been frequenting Viva Java for more than 10 years.

"My coffee ... It tastes great. There's nothing like it. It's not bitter, but it has a strong coffee flavour. As it goes through my mouth ... I can feel the aroma and I can taste the blend on my tongue."

With files The Early Edition and Winston Szeto