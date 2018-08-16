Coco Jafro closes CBC Musical Nooners Aug. 17

Coco Jafro brings together the genres of funk, soul, jazz and Afrobeat to the CBC nooners' stage on Friday, Aug. 17.

CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage at 700 Hamilton St., from noon to 1 p.m.

Coco Jafro, a Vancouver-based exotic funk band, is known for its soulful tunes with a fusion of world beat.

The band was a regional finalist in CBC's Searchlight competition in 2016 and nominated by the Western Canadian Music Awards and VIMA awards, as well as earning a spot in the top 10 EarShot International Charts

Coco Jafro tries to convey messages through its music about enjoying the present and living tension free.

Its debut album, Forces Of Nature, is a melting pot of inspiration that reflects the backgrounds of the band members who come from different continents, cultures and religions.

Check out the title track of their debut album, Forces Of Nature.

While we do control the lineup, we can't control the weather. Be sure to follow @CBCVancouver and #musicalnooners on Twitter, for updates and schedule changes due to inclement weather.

Read more from CBC British Columbia