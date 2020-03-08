Broken down Coast Mountain bus rolls down hill in Burnaby

TransLink says it's investigating what caused a broken down bus to roll away from a tow truck down a hill in Burnaby before crashing into a power pole on Saturday.

The Coast Mountain Company bus had a mechanical issue around 10:00 a.m. PT at Gilmore Avenue and Kitchener Street.

A repair crew brought in a tow truck to haul the bus away for repairs, but during that, the bus unexpectedly rolled downhill more than 20 metres, crashed into a hydro pole and came to a stop in part of the front yard of a house.

No one was onboard the bus when it rolled away and there were no injuries according to police at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as crews removed the bus. Power was also cut to some houses in the area.

TransLink says it is working with authorities and the tow truck contractor to figure out what happened.