14 Seabus sailings cancelled on Monday as strike enters day 11

TransLink says 14 SeaBus sailings will be cancelled on Monday as the strike involving transit operators and workers enters day 11.

Monday's SeaBus cancellations from Lonsdale Quay are:

10:02 a.m. 10:47 a.m., 6:47 p.m., 7:17 p.m., 7:47 p.m., 8:17 p.m., and 8:47 p.m.

Monday's SeaBus cancellations from Waterfront are:

10:16 a.m., 11:01 a.m., 7:01 p.m., 7:31 p.m., 8:01 p.m., 8:31 p.m., and 9:01 p.m.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company is also warning about further cancellations and delays around Metro Vancouver on Tuesday as demands on the system increase following the long weekend.

"When we get back into the work week after Remembrance Day we do anticipate to continue some bus cancellations, as well see bus cancellations as we go through the week," said Michael McDaniel, the president and general manager of the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

About 5,000 transit drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance staff began limited action on Nov. 1, including a ban on overtime by maintenance workers.

That has resulted in several Seabus cancellations and some delays on bus routes. McDaniel said on Friday 25 bus routes were affected.

No talks have been held since negotiations collapsed on Oct. 31, with Unifor, the workers' union, saying among other things, that the employer is not willing to talk about wages.

We are already seeing major impact and it is only going to get worse as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TransitStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TransitStrike</a> goes into second week. Send a message to the employer at <a href="https://t.co/TkQbnOhtEQ">https://t.co/TkQbnOhtEQ</a> says <a href="https://twitter.com/gavinmcgarrigle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gavinmcgarrigle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canlab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canlab</a> <a href="https://t.co/FJPvQDsQnI">pic.twitter.com/FJPvQDsQnI</a> —@UniforTheUnion

McDaniel says Coast Mountain is willing to talk about wages along with issues such as working conditions like break times.

Currently the company is offering skilled trade workers a wage increase of 12.2 per cent over four years and 9.6 per cent for transit operators over four years.

McDaniel says the offer is higher than an equivalent 8 per cent over four years for public sector workers.

"So we're lifting our skilled trades and our operators faster than the public sector in our current offer," he said.

McDaniel says the union is asking for 16.72 per cent increase over four years for skilled workers and a 15.28 per cent increase for operators.

Union silent

Unifor did not speak with media on Sunday, saying it would wait until Tuesday in order to respect Remembrance Day.

McDaniel says the union was formally invited back to negotiations on Wednesday.

"We're hopeful that they will come back at some point here very soon so we can minimize the service disruptions for the commuters in this region," he said.

Meantime, schools like UBC and SFU are advising students to plan ahead for alternative ways to get to campus. Classes are being held as scheduled.

UBC is asking students and to talk with their instructors in advance if they will miss classes due to the strike.

SFU is offering free additional parking along University Drive East at the Burnaby campus with a shuttle to get people from there to the main campus.

