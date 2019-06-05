North Vancouver shipyard launches newest Coast Guard vessel

North Vancouver's Seaspan Shipyards launched the second largest non-combat vessel to be designed and built under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy Wednesday afternoon.

The vessel, CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, is named after the French navigator and explorer who most notably was the first European to map the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and the shores of the Saint Lawrence River.

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard were in attendance during the launching of the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The vessel features hydraulic winches and the first deployable drop keel to be installed on a CCG ship. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Hundreds of workers and suppliers helped build the 63.4 metre ship. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Dignitaries from the federal and provincial governments were on hand to mark the occasion of the non-combat ship that will be used as an offshore fisheries science vessel (OFSV). The ship, which is over 63 metres long features four science labs and state of the art acoustic survey equipment.

The vessel's home port will be in Dartmouth, N.S. and is expected to join the coast guard after completing its sea trials later this year.

A large crowd came to watch the launch of the ship in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Seaspan Shipyards CEO Mark Lamarre made a speech before the launch of the Capt. Jacques Cartier in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The bow of the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier features an ice-strengthened hull which is capable of operating in areas of thin ice. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard watch the launch of the new coast guard vessel in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intent to build 18 new vessels for the coast guard, using Canadian suppliers. Up to 16 of those vessels have been slated to be built at Seaspan's North Vancouver Shipyards.

The ceremonial ship launch featured a maritime tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow of the ship while wishing the vessel good luck on its future voyages.

Seaspan Shipyards CEO Mark Lamarre and Nancy Matthews break a bottle of champagne over the bow of the ship. (Ben Nelms/CBC)