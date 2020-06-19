Coast guard investigating report of person overboard from a vessel in English Bay
The coast guard says it received the report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m.
Coast guard puts out general call for help in the search
The Canadian Coast Guard confirms it is investigating a report that a person went overboard from a vessel in English Bay.
The coast guard says it received the report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m.
A helicopter and three Coast Guard vessels, including a hovercraft, were dispatched to the area according to Michelle Imbeau, with the Canadian Coast Guard.
A Twin Otter search plane from Transport Canada is also involved in the search operation, as is the Vancouver Police Marine Unit.
Imbeau said the coast guard put out a general call on marine radio Friday morning for help in the search.
With files from Max Haberstroh
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.