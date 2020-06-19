Coast guard investigating report of person overboard from a vessel in English Bay

The Canadian Coast Guard confirms it is investigating a report that a person went overboard from a vessel in English Bay.

The coast guard says it received the report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m.

A helicopter and three Coast Guard vessels, including a hovercraft, were dispatched to the area according to Michelle Imbeau, with the Canadian Coast Guard.

A Twin Otter search plane from Transport Canada is also involved in the search operation, as is the Vancouver Police Marine Unit.

Imbeau said the coast guard put out a general call on marine radio Friday morning for help in the search.