Skip to Main Content
Coast guard investigating report of person overboard from a vessel in English Bay
British Columbia·New

Coast guard investigating report of person overboard from a vessel in English Bay

The coast guard says it received the report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m.

Coast guard puts out general call for help in the search

CBC News ·
The Canadian Coast Guard, Transportation Canada and the Vancouver Police Department are responding to a report of a person overboard in English Bay (Brian Kerr)

The Canadian Coast Guard confirms it is investigating a report that a person went overboard from a vessel in English Bay.

The coast guard says it received the report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m.

A helicopter and three Coast Guard vessels, including a hovercraft, were dispatched to the area according to Michelle Imbeau, with the Canadian Coast Guard.

A Twin Otter search plane from Transport Canada is also involved in the search operation, as is the Vancouver Police Marine Unit. 

Imbeau said the coast guard put out a general call on marine radio Friday morning for help in the search.

The Canadian Coast Guard dispatched a search helicopter, following a report of a person overboard a vessel in English Bay Friday, June 19, 2020. (Brian Kerr)

 

With files from Max Haberstroh

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.