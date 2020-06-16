2nd Canadian National Railway worker dies in B.C.

A Canadian National Railway conductor was fatally injured while working just outside of a rail yard in Prince Rupert, according to the union representing rail industry workers in B.C.

According to a statement from Teamsters Canada, the worker was a man in his 30s who had been with the company since 2018.

The union identified the man as a CN conductor, though his name is not being released.

"I would like to extend our deepest condolences to our fallen brother's loved ones and colleagues," said the national president of Teamsters Canada François Laporte.

CN also emailed a statement confirming that a fatal "incident" happened on CN property involving a CN employee in Port Edward on Monday. Port Edward is a community about 20 kilometres south of Prince Rupert, B.C.

"We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee's family and community in these tragic times," the CN spokesperson said.

2nd worker death in June

The union confirmed Monday's death is the second CN conductor fatality relating to "switching operations" so far this month.

On June 1, RCMP were called to investigate a workplace incident that led to the death of a CN worker at the Thornton rail yard.

The Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service were also called to investigate.

"Incidents like these are never acceptable. Every accident, every fatality is preventable," said Laporte.