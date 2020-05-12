A CN Rail train has derailed near Burns Lake in northern B.C.

A company spokesperson said nine cars of the train, which was carrying coal, have come off the track near the village, around 200 kilometres west of Prince George.

No injuries have been reported.

In a statement, CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis said none of the coal had spilled into a nearby body of water.

Abecassis also said the derailment poses no threat to public safety, and did not involve any fire, injuries or dangerous good.

Clean up crews are on scene.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.