Cleanup underway after 60-car train derailment in Fraser Valley

A team of contractors and environmental experts has begun removing potash from the site of a derailment involving a Canadian Pacific train near Hope, B.C.

No one was hurt when about 60 cars jumped the tracks early Monday at a CN rail bridge.

CN said potash — potassium-laden salts used in fertilizer, soap and some food products — went into the creek but the spill has been contained.

A vacuum truck is also at the site.

Officials walk past the wreckage where around 60 cars came off the rails near Hope, B.C., on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A statement from the company said water monitoring is underway and containment barriers are in place on the creek.

The Transportation Safety Board said Monday its investigators were gathering information to assess what happened.

The derailment occurred along a narrow stretch of railway hemmed between rivers and mountains where CN and CP share tracks, in the Fraser Valley east of Vancouver.

The rail cars were carrying potash, potassium-laden salts used in fertilizer, soap and some food products. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Warning: The following video posted to social media contains explicit language