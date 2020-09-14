Train carrying potash derails near Hope, B.C., CN Rail reports

Crews are responding to a train derailment near Hope, B.C., according to CN Rail.

The company said in a statement that no one was injured after at least 20 railcars carrying potash derailed at a rail bridge Monday morning.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred at the Hunter Creek rest area west of Hope and is causing a visual distraction for drivers on Highway 1.

Several of the derailed cars are in the water and CN Rail says its environmental team is responding.

The company's statement says the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Warning: The following video posted to social media contains explicit language