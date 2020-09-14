Train carrying potash derails near Hope, B.C., CN Rail reports
No injuries have been reported after 20 railcars carrying potash derailed Monday morning.
No injuries after at least 20 cars come off rails, company says
Crews are responding to a train derailment near Hope, B.C., according to CN Rail.
The company said in a statement that no one was injured after at least 20 railcars carrying potash derailed at a rail bridge Monday morning.
According to DriveBC, the incident occurred at the Hunter Creek rest area west of Hope and is causing a visual distraction for drivers on Highway 1.
Several of the derailed cars are in the water and CN Rail says its environmental team is responding.
The company's statement says the cause of the incident is under investigation.
Warning: The following video posted to social media contains explicit language
