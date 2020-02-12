CN lawsuit alleges $270 million in freight was hit by rail blockade in northern B.C.

CN Rail says 31 trains carrying $270 million dollars worth of freight were stopped by protesters who blocked the rail line with lawn chairs, tents, and pallets in northern B.C. in February.

CN says the protest was "purportedly in support of the Wets'suwet'en Nation," which has been trying to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The assertions are made in a BC Supreme Court lawsuit filed by CN Rail against unnamed protesters who blocked a major rail line in New Hazelton between Smithers and Terrace on Feb. 8 and 9.

In February, anti-pipeline protesters blocking rail lines near Belleville, Ont., and New Hazelton, B.C., forced CN Rail to temporarily shut down parts of its network. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The railway says the two-day protest action affected almost 5,000 freight cars, stranding the Port of Prince Rupert and backing up rail traffic as far east as Winnipeg.

CN says it suffered "significant economic damage," since freight transported along the line from the North Coast port to Canadian and American markets is worth $135 million a day.

Now, the railway is seeking damages, a permanent injunction against rail blockaders' "unlawful and unauthorized" conduct, and an enforcement order for police.

"CN is and will suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted," according to the civil claim.

CN says there were more than 30 blockades on its network in February in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs trying to stop a pipeline across their traditional territories in northern B.C. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

The court document also makes reference to the economic impact of protest actions in the Vancouver area.

Soon after the northern rail blockade ended, CN states that protesters gathered on its southern line near the Burrard track on Feb.10. The company says out of concern for public safety, it temporarily suspended rail service there, disrupting operations at the Port of Vancouver.

"This is a serious issue to be tried regarding the unlawful and unauthorized trespassing to its lands, [and] the interference with its business," states the claim.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. A statement of defence has yet to be filed.

In a financial update this week, CN discussed the economic impact of numerous rail blockades nationwide in February, all mounted in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

"The illegal blockades really had an unfortunate impact on us,'' said CN chief financial officer Ghislain Houle.

Houle noted there were more than 30 rail blockades in February, halting rail traffic in many parts of the country.

CN shut down its eastern network on Feb. 13, one week into a blockade by the Tyendinaga Mohawk First Nation that cut a key rail link east of Belleville, Ont.

In March, a report from the Parliamentary Budget Office said the series of rail blockades would leave a minimal dent in the pace of economic growth.

The report estimated the blockades would shave two-tenths of a percentage point off economic growth for the first quarter, with the effects dissipating through the rest of 2020

New data from Statistics Canada released Wednesday showed that in February, the country's transportation sector shrank by 1.1. per cent as some rail traffic was halted across the country during rail blockades.