CN freight train derails near Pemberton, B.C.

Canadian National Railway has confirmed one of its trains derailed about 25 kilometres north of Pemberton, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.

Kate Fenske, a spokesperson for CN, told CBC News the derailment took place at 4:15 p.m. PT.

Fenske said 11 cars carrying wood pulp on the southbound train were involved in the incident. One of the cars is in Gates Lake and a second is partially submerged.

There are no reports of injuries and no dangerous goods are involved. She says there is no danger to the public or environment.

Crews are on scene and will be working overnight and into Thursday on clean up.

The incident is under investigation.

A spokesperson for CN Railway said there were no reports of injuries. (Owen Laukkanen/Twitter)

