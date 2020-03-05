Train that derailed near B.C. school was carrying extremely flammable propane: TSB

A CN derailment that forced a school evacuation in B.C. last week included seven train cars carrying liquefied petroleum gas, an extremely flammable, dangerous good, according to the Transportation Safety Board.

The TSB had two investigators at the derailment site on the CN main line, about 44 km east of Prince George in Giscome.

CN did not reply to repeated requests to identify the contents of all the cars.

Transport Canada's website says liquefied petroleum gas, also known as LPG or propane, is extremely flammable, easily ignited by heat and able to form explosive mixtures when mixed with air.

The evacuated school, Giscome Elementary, is just 200 metres from the railway line.

In 2013, a CN Rail train carrying liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil derailed, exploded and burned west of Edmonton, forcing an evacuation of the rural community of Gainford. In that incident, nine LPG cars derailed, the TSB said.

In the derailment in northern B.C. last week, CN initially said 20 cars had gone off the tracks, with no leaks or spills.

The next day, CN said 27 cars had derailed, and petroleum coke had spilled into a creek.

Now, TSB spokesperson Alex Fournier said investigators have determined 28 cars derailed, including 20 carrying petroleum coke, seven with liquefied petroleum gas, and one carrying methanol, which remained upright.

Children still out of school

Fournier said TSB investigators have now concluded their on-site work.

Meanwhile, school district 57 says the rural elementary school evacuated after the derailment will be closed for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson said students from Giscome Elementary School will be bussed to another school until the rail site is cleaned up.