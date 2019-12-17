Pedestrian killed in Cloverdale crash
A woman has been struck by a motorist at 192nd St. and 80th Ave. in Surrey.
A woman was been killed in a crash in Cloverdale on Monday afternoon, according to Surrey RCMP.
Police said in a written statement that the victim was a pedestrian at 192nd Street and 80th Avenue a little after 2 p.m. PT, when she was struck by a motorist.
Surrey RCMP officers, Surrey firefighters and paramedics with B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the call and tried to save the woman.
"Despite all attempts to revive the woman, she succumbed to her injuries," said the RCMP statement.
Police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision and is cooperating with investigators.
Several intersections were closed to carry out the investigation, including:
- 192nd Street at 82A Avenue
- 192nd Street at 78th Avenue
- 196th Street at 80th Avenue
- 188th Street at 80th Avenue
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
