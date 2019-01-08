Surrey community group calls for development freeze

A Surrey, B.C., community group says it will not support new housing projects in Cloverdale and Clayton Heights until the city builds enough infrastructure to keep with demand.

Cloverdale Community Association president Mike Bola says rampant development in both neighbourhoods has created what he calls a high-density mess.

"Clayton Heights has developed really, really fast and there is nowhere for the kids to go," he said.

"We're seeing a lot of condos and townhouse projects there but we're worried there won't be enough public amenities and infrastructure there."

Bola says the neighbourhood already struggles with bad traffic, overcrowded classrooms and a lack of rec centres, ice surfaces and parks.

The Cloverdale Community Association has outlined its demands in a letter that was sent to the mayor and council on Monday.

Cloverdale Community Association president Mike Bola says his neighbourhood needs to see more infrastructure in place before it can support new condos and townhouses. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Pause development

Bola was a vocal critic of council's decision to postpone more than $135 million in new projects, including a new arena in Cloverdale.

Mayor Doug McCallum says the cuts are necessary to get the city's spending under control.

Bola says if infrastructure projects are going to be postponed, then new developments should be, too.

"One of the things we're looking for is public amenities," he said.

"There is a big push for a pool in Cloverdale to serve the area; also, a new arena."