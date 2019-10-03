Clothing donation bins allowed back in Vancouver

Clothing donation bins will be allowed back in Vancouver after they were banned earlier this year.

City council voted to banish the bins in January shortly after a man was found dead inside one of the steel boxes in West Vancouver on New Year's Eve — one of several deaths related to the donation bins in the Lower Mainland in recent years.

The bins are designed to prevent passersby from pulling clothes out of them, but this mechanism could trap a person who crawls inside.

City council will now allow businesses to have the bins on city and private property as long as they meet a new set of safety criteria.

This includes having a business licence and written certification from a B.C. accredited engineer stating the bin construction, design and operation of the bin is safe.

Some bins are new and some have been retrofitted to be safer, Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said.

Business owners will be responsible for keeping their bins tidy and regularly maintained.

"Safety was the biggest concern," Kirby-Yung said. "I'm confident we wouldn't be putting them back on the street unless there had been a lot of due diligence there."