All Vancouver bars and restaurants ordered to close for St. Patrick's Day

All restaurants and bars across Vancouver are now closing for St. Patrick's Day to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Patricia Daly, chief medical officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, issued the requirement Tuesday morning.

The city announced Monday that bars, lounges and restaurants in the downtown core would be closed to keep large groups of revellers from packing into venues. That has now been extended to all establishments in the city.

On Monday provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people.

In a statement, Vancouver Coastal Health said Daly is taking action to support that order by implementing additional closures.

"We understand this is may pose a financial hardship for operators, but the seriousness of the health care challenge that COVID-19 presents to our community cannot be underestimated," said Daly.

On Monday afternoon, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the downtown closures after confirming with Vancouver police and community members that there were celebrations still planned that could have drawn thousands of people to the area.

In a statement Tuesday, the mayor threw his support behind Daly, echoing that people's health is the primary concern at this time.

Kennedy said businesses will be allowed to offer delivery and take-out options to customers.

Some B.C. establishments already plan to stay closed beyond St. Patrick's Day.

Vancouver-based restaurant chain Cactus Club Cafe is suspending dine-in services at all 31 Canadian locations Tuesday and the Donnelly Group, which owns approximately 20 pubs and cocktail venues in the city, shut all its locations after closing hours Monday.

David Aisenstat, CEO of The Keg Steakhouse and Bar restaurant chain, said in a statement the company will close all of its North American locations by Tuesday with plans to reopen in two weeks.