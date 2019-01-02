Clock is ticking on unclaimed $1M lotto ticket sold in Victoria

Check your pockets!

It could be a happy new year for someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket around this time last year — but only if they come forward in time.

The unclaimed prize is $1 million and the ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018. Winners have one year to claim their jackpot and the clock is ticking.

The ticket holder must contact the B.C. Lottery Corporation by 4:30 p.m. PT Thursday to claim the prize, according to a release from BCLC.

The winning ticket is an exact match to all 10 numbers drawn. The lucky numbers are: 18923844-07.

BCLC is also still waiting to hear from the holder of a winning $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased in South Delta and drawn on Dec. 28, 2018.

According to BCLC, 36 British Columbians won more than a million dollars on lotteries including Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Daily Grand and BC49 in 2018.