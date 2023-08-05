Police fatally shoot 18-year-old at East Vancouver park after responding to 911 call

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by Vancouver police officers at Clinton Park in East Vancouver on Saturday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they were called to the park — at the intersection of Grant Street and Penticton Street in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood — at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Const. Tania Visintin said a 911 caller had reported that there were gunshots being fired near the playground.

When police arrived, according to Visintin, they found the man carrying a firearm.

"Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police," Visintin said in a statement. "The suspect was taken to hospital, but subsequently died."

The VPD says that no police officers were injured in the firing, and there were no bystanders who were reported injured following the initial 911 call.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call saying that shots were being fired at the Clinton Park playground. (Shane MacKichan)

The Independent Investigations Office — the agency which looks into all B.C. police incidents that result in serious harm or death — is now looking into the shooting.

"The IIO is investigating to confirm the details of the incident and to determine what role police played in the man's death," reads a statement from the office.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form at iiobc.ca.