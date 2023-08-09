This artist sold 102 paintings over 2 years. All of them were created on the streets in Kelowna, B.C.

Over the last six years, Gitxsan artist Clint Williams has been keeping himself busy in Kelowna, B.C., crafting paintings in the Northwest Coast tradition.

"Sometimes I get started early in the morning and just paint all day and night, and I can paint for three days straight sometimes," Williams said.

All of Williams's artwork has been produced outside — as a man experiencing homelessness, he's vigilant against theft and adverse weather conditions while striving to finish his creations.

According to the website of Hambleton Galleries, located in downtown Kelowna, Williams embarked on his artistic journey in the '90s with a four-year program at the Kitanmax School of Northwest Coast Art in the northwestern B.C. community of Hazelton. He went on to teach art at Gitsegukla Elementary, about 19 kilometres south of Hazelton.

Williams's creations consist of numerous freehand acrylic paintings featuring animals like eagles, ravens, hummingbirds and whales.

'Beautiful works'

The exact time when Williams arrived in the Okanagan remains unknown.

But Joshua Peters, owner and director of Hambleton Galleries, says he started acquiring Williams's works in May 2021, four years after the artist first contacted him.

"He came to me when I first bought the galleries," Peters recalled. "He asked if he could show his works, he brought me a couple of examples, and [they're] really beautiful works."

Daybreak South 9:03 Gitxsan artist Clint Williams creates artwork in the open while living with homelessness in Kelowna CBC's Joseph Otoo speaks to Gitxsan artist Clint Williams in downtown Kelowna on what it means to the artist to create artworks that are being sold at a local gallery.

Initially, Peters turned down Williams's proposal to sell his artwork at Hambleton Galleries. He admits that his decision was influenced by uncertainty regarding the marketability of those pieces.

But Peters says he later regretted his decision after gaining a better understanding of reconciliation with Indigenous communities. He has sold 102 of Williams's paintings over the past two years.

To underscore the demand for Williams's artwork, Peters notes a waiting list of 40 clients from Canada and beyond who are eager to purchase his pieces.

He acknowledges that featuring Williams's artwork is a part of his gallery's initiative to diversify its collection.

"Canadian art in general has been dominated by white people for a long time, and I think part of showing interesting things is having them be different, and if you want different, then you need diversity," Peters said.

Joshua Peters is pictured inside the Hambleton Galleries standing between Clint Williams's painting of an eagle on the left, and the late Potawatomi artist Daphne Odjig's 1985 artwork, The Wonder of It All, on the right. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

Hoping for bigger income to Williams

Peters prices Williams's paintings, primarily sized at 28 centimetres by 36 centimetres, at $200 each, with all proceeds going to the artist. Peters explains this pricing strategy aims to ensure swift sales to maintain a consistent income stream for Williams.

Peters meets Williams about once a week, supplying the artist with some necessary art materials free of charge. He arranges for the proceeds to be transferred to Williams's bank account, which he helped establish.

Peters hopes Williams can generate a more substantial income by creating larger paintings and subsequently share proceeds with galleries, similar to other artists.

"Ideally we would like to get Clint to a point where he's stable, he's safe, he's in a great spot where he can create more elaborate pieces, and we can enter into a more normal artist-gallery relationship," he said.

Armed with his guitar and pushing his shopping cart, Williams expresses contentment at being able to sell his art.

"I'm pretty happy."