Climate strike 'die-in' planned at Vancouver Art Gallery as part of worldwide demonstrations

Crowds of young people are staging a "die-in" protest Friday morning in downtown Vancouver, joining thousands of other protesters around the world taking part in mass climate demonstrations throughout the day.

A die-in is a non-violent form of protest in which participants lie on the ground, pretending to be dead, to symbolize what will happen — or what has happened — because of leaders' inaction or action.

Activists are expected to gather in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery at 11:45 a.m. PT.

Students at the University of British Columbia and young people in Surrey are also expected to participate in events as part of the global climate strike.

"It is so important that people take a stand. Governments say they recognize this but they're not moving fast enough. The science is clear that we need to move very urgently," said Allison Richardson, who has organized a demonstration at Surrey's Holland Park.

Protests kicked off in the Pacific islands — some of the nations most threatened by rising sea levels — and followed the rising sun through Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia and into Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Activists are demanding global leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit take urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe.

People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 20, 2019. (Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS)

The protests are partly inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations over the past year under the heading "Fridays for Future," calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change.

The strike will culminate Monday in New York when Thunberg, 16, who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her climate activism, will spearhead a rally at the United Nations headquarters.

Students take part in a demonstration claiming for urgent measures to combat climate change in central Brussels, Belgium on Sept. 20, 2019. (Yves Herman/REUTERS)

The Fridays For Future website lists more than 100 climate strikes that are planned across Canada.

Some Canadian boards and administrations are supporting the global call to action and moving to allow — or even encourage — students to miss class for the cause. UBC is advising students taking part in the walkout to discuss possible accommodations with their instructors. Many elementary and high school students are out of class Friday for the first Pro-D day of the year.