Protesters too young to vote are making their voices heard by skipping school and gathering outside Vancouver City Hall on Friday to demand adults get serious about protecting their futures.

The strike for climate justice begins at 1 p.m. PT and is one of many events happening in cities across the world that are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit underway this week in New York.

Even though thousands of adults are expected to march alongside them, for teenage climate change activists, this is about calling out the inaction of the previous generation.

Grade 12 students Samantha Lin and Naia Lee are part of a group of 30 core organizers with the Vancouver group Sustainabiliteens. The group is expecting a large crowd to join them in the streets, including representatives from more than 150 supporting businesses in the Lower Mainland, 80 of which have closed their doors for the day.

"It's really powerful to see so many people coming together," said Lee in an interview Friday morning on CBC's The Early Edition.

"We don't want to be here, we have to be here," she added.

The students want politicians to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by 2030.

Members of march-organizing group Sustainabiliteens at a climate action event on Sept. 20 at the Vancouver Art Gallery. From left to right: Harrison Johnston, Samantha Lin, Lilah Williamson, Rebecca Hamilton and Naia Lee. (Submitted/Samantha Lin)

Global climate strikes

The series of global strikes was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who began skipping class on Fridays to protest lack of action on climate issues.

Thunberg spoke to the United Nations Climate Change Summit this week.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," Thunberg said.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she told a room full of world leaders.

Lin and Lee echo her sentiment.

"I share that feeling of anxiety and fear, that feeling we need to do something," said Lee, who attends Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Lin, a student at Prince of Wales Secondary School, said it is challenging trying to focus on life after high school graduation when she is so focused on the dire state of the Earth.

"Other people are telling us to prepare for the future, jobs, but I am thinking about the rise in emissions," said Lin.

Sophia and Celina, both Grade 10 students at Gladstone Secondary school in Vancouver, at a rally in March. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Students plan to show up to their classes on Friday morning before walking out as a group to join protests calling for action on climate change in their cities.

The Vancouver School Board and the Surrey school district have both decided to excuse students who participate in this Friday's climate strike provided they have their parent or guardian's permission. Elementary school students will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend.

"Instead of the adults telling us where to go and what to believe in, we are the ones organizing the strike and inviting the adults to come support us," said Lin.

Events are also taking place across the Lower Mainland and elsewhere in the province, including in Victoria, Tofino, Kelowna and Whistler.