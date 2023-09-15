Content
Thousands turn out for Vancouver climate march

Following a summer with record-breaking global temperatures and devastating wildfires across the country, thousands of students and Vancouver residents marched to call for stronger climate action. 

The Vancouver climate march is one of 13 taking place across B.C., according to event organizers

Thousands of people carry colourful signs and march on a busy street. On the right are cars driving by.
Thousands of demonstrators attended a global climate change protest in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, calling for countries to stop using fossil fuels. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The march started outside Vancouver City Hall on Friday afternoon and made its way across the Cambie Street Bridge toward the Vancouver Art Gallery — mimicking the route of the 2019 climate march attended by nearly 100,000 people. 

This year's march was co-ordinated by several grassroots organizations, including Climate Convergence, For Our Kids, Doctors for Planetary Health and many others. 

According to a statement from For Our Kids, "all school boards, PACs and principals in the city region" were notified of the march, with support pouring in from the Vancouver, New Westminster and Burnaby school boards. 

"All of us have been touched first-hand by climate change. Every Canadian this summer pretty much was touched by smoke, ... so many people lost their homes, so many people had to be evacuated," said Severn Cullis-Suzuki, executive director of the David Suzuki Foundation to CBC's The Early Edition. 

"It's very clear that this era of fossil fuel supremacy must end, and that's why [we gathered] today here in Vancouver."

Executive Director of the David Suzuki Foundation Severn Cullis-Suzuki speaks on fossil fuel reliance and a plan for climate action at today's Global Climate Strike in Vancouver.

Cullis-Suzuki says the march in Vancouver is one of 13 taking place in B.C., with other events happening across North America and leading to a larger event in New York on Aug. 17. 

CBC photographer Ben Nelms was at the march and captured some of its moments.

A line of people are walking forward with signs raised above their heads.
Several students from local school districts joined the climate march in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
At a busy intersection with cars and a bus in the background, people are crossing the road holding climate change protest signs.
People cross a busy intersection holding signs protesting climate change. One sign depicts a scale with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on one side and three barrels of fossil fuel on the other. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People line up, looking to the side. A man in green and purple sneakers is looking to the left with a cell phone in his hand. Another man with a cowboy hat is holding a red and white sign that reads 'Frack free BC.'
Demonstrators gathered outside Vancouver city hall on Friday afternoon before setting off on the climate march. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A large crowd of people march with various colourful signs held above their heads.
Thousands of people joined the climate march to call for stronger climate action. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People are looking to the side at a concrete ledge. In the middle are two women holding an orange sign, reading 'Climate Justice,' and a green sign with a tree, reading 'Save Our Forest.'
Demonstrators from all walks of life, from students to teachers to parents to seniors, joined the march to the Vancouver Art Gallery. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A line of people with signs are crossing a busy intersection.
Climate march demonstrators followed the same route from Vancouver City Hall to the Vancouver Art Gallery as the largely successful climate march in 2019 that saw 100,000 people show up. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

With files from Ben Nelms.

