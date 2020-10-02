Witness to fatal torrent released from B.C. dam recounts moment 'all hell broke loose'

Mike Hanafin was enjoying lunch on a viewing platform overlooking the Capilano River on Thursday when suddenly the peaceful afternoon was punctured by the loud sound of rushing water, followed by panicked screams.

Hanafin, an avid hiker who used to write for the Vancouver Courier, has spent many hours along the river, but says he'll never forget the day the Cleveland Dam opened unexpectedly during maintenance, causing a torrent of water to rush down the river.

One person was killed, while several others had to scramble for their lives.

Hanafin told CBC on Friday he had seen many people fishing along the river while enjoying a bike ride, but decided to lunch at the viewing platform just south of the Cable Pool Bridge instead of sitting on the river bank.

He was watching the anglers cast their lines in the moments just before "all hell broke loose."

"All of a sudden, to the right upstream, I could hear the rumbling of a massive water flow coming toward us," said Hanafin.

Below him, along the river, he watched as those fishing rushed to get away from the water's edge.

Matches my unscientific observations from the viewing platform just south of Cable Pool Bridge. Time stamp on my first photo/video was 1:32 pm. This video of river raging 3 metres higher was time stamped 1:35 pm. <a href="https://t.co/5Tm65K41pH">https://t.co/5Tm65K41pH</a> <a href="https://t.co/8HDV5WXUYy">pic.twitter.com/8HDV5WXUYy</a> —@MikeHanafin

As Hanafin screamed to warn people about what he knew was coming, the water arrived.

"Within three minutes there was a good three metres of water more than there had been before," he said. "It was nuts, it was crazy, and so dangerous."

According to a Metro Vancouver flow graph of the Capilano River, water levels sharply rose by 3.58 metres between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m PT.

Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny says work was being done on the Cleveland Dam shortly before 2 p.m. when the spillway gate — which controls the water's flow — opened and released a large volume of water into the river.

A Capilano River flow and water level charts shows there was a spike in water levels (at right) around 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 1. (Metro Vancouver)

The District of North Vancouver said it received several reports of people trapped along the Capilano River and under the Highway 1 overpass.

A fire crew rescued two people trapped on a sandbar. Two people were able to swim to shore, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

"I put this all on Metro Vancouver," said Hanafin.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services' swift water rescue technicians help a woman who was caught on a sandbar in the Capilano River that had water rushing by on both sides. (DNV Fire Rescue Services)

He said he spoke with "old timers" who had been fishing that day and they told him there is usually a siren that warns the public when water is being released. Hanafin said he heard nothing Thursday.

While biking in the area that day, Hanafin said he did notice signs reminding the public about occasional increases in water flow but said the flow is never as high as he witnessed.

"It's never that much and never without warning, so that was a massive failure," he said, adding there are always many people enjoying the river's edge, including seniors and children, who "would never, in a million years, think that much water was coming."

North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries says police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims.

To hear Mike Hanafin recount what he saw on the Capilano River Oct. 1, tap here to listen to him share his story on CBC's The Early Edition.