Dogs rescued from B.C. breeder available for adoption, with some caveats, says SPCA

Four dogs seized from a Clearwater, B.C., breeder that were on the brink of starvation are now ready to be adopted, but the SPCA says they're not for everyone.

When they were seized in January, the emaciated dogs were among seven puppies and six adults the animal protection agency removed the day after the breeder surrendered two adult dogs in similar condition.

The puppies were about 10 weeks old, and the adults were under the age of three when they were found in sub-zero temperatures with no food, no fat on their bodies and no way to keep warm.

At the time, the SPCA's senior protection officer, Eileen Drever, said it was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty she'd seen in decades.

On Saturday, the organization announced all the puppies had been adopted soon after being taken to the SPCA's Kamloops shelter. Three adult dogs that never recovered were put down.

Three emaciated puppies are pictured in January, shortly after their rescue by animal protection officers. (B.C. SPCA)

Kamloops SPCA animal care specialist Angela Henshaw says the remaining adult dogs — Bear, Sitka, Callie, Onyx and Koda — have gained back fat and muscle and are all spayed and ready for adoption.

"They have the strength now to actually go on real walks and to play. It's been an incredible process."

Not your average dog

The four dogs are Presa Canario. According to the American Kennel Club , the breed is fairly affectionate and makes good watchdogs but doesn't take well to strangers, is not generally friendly to other dogs and doesn't have a lot of patience with children.

Henshaw says Presa Canarios make good hiking and camping partners but admits they're not for everyone and, given the harsh conditions they've undergone, might need people experienced in animal training to take them home.

"They are a bit fearful, very destructive to toys and bedding. Feeding them around other dogs, too, is something to take into consideration because these guys just inhale their food."

"I wouldn't say they're your average dog by any means."

The organization said Koda had the "happiest ending to her story." She was initially fostered by a veterinary assistant who worked at the hospital where she was treated and then was adopted by the family of the assistant's boyfriend.

Bear is accompanied by Angela Henshaw, who says the rescued dogs' breed, Presa Canario, isn't for everyone. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

The SPCA says the dogs were bred to be sold for profit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when many Canadians felt the need to adopt or buy a pet for companionship while under health restrictions on social gatherings.

Ashley Fontaine-Ost, a senior manager at the Kamloops SPCA, says people interested in adopting the rescued Presa Canarios need to bear in mind the hardship the animals have suffered.

"Dogs with trauma are gonna be different, so people need to think about that."