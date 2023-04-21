Who should pay to power a highway's streetlights? Small town mayor, province disagree

The mayor of a small B.C. community says the municipality will not cover the electricity bill for new highway streetlights in its jurisdiction, and that the province should be footing the bill instead.

Mayor Merlin Blackwell of Clearwater, about 111 kilometres north of Kamloops, says B.C. Hydro asked the district to foot the electricity bill for newly installed streetlights on the part of Highway 5 that runs through Clearwater.

The power authority made the request after discovering neither the municipality nor the province had paid the bills for the old streetlights.

New LED streetlights were installed earlier this year as part of B.C. Hydro's plan to replace more than 90,000 streetlights in the province that use bulbs with toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), by the end of 2025.

B.C. Hydro has recently installed LED streetlights on the part of Highway 5 in Clearwater, B.C., as part of the company's plan to replace more than 90,000 streetlights using bulbs with a toxic substance. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Powering the lights would cost the district, home to nearly 2,400 people, more than $2,500 annually.

Blackwell argues the province should foot the bill because the old lights were installed in December 2004, three years before Clearwater was incorporated as a municipality.

He says he has asked the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to cover the bill for the new lights, but the ministry declined because the lights are located in Clearwater's jurisdiction.

Blackwell adds that according to the ministry, B.C. Hydro may remove the lights anytime at its discretion, if the district does not want to pay for the electricity.

'Bureaucracy at its best': mayor

Blackwell took to social media to express his frustration, and joked about shutting down the portion of Highway 5 in the district, to hold a street hockey tournament in an effort to raise funds.

"This is bureaucracy at its best," he told host Shelley Joyce on CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

"The ridiculous madness of this — you gotta just shake your head at it."

When Clearwater incorporated, the province forgot to take ownership of Highway 5 thru town. We technically own it. <a href="https://twitter.com/bchydro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bchydro</a> now wants us to pay for streetlights on that highway. I’m thinking we shut it down and do a street hockey tournament on hwy 5 as a fundraiser. <a href="https://t.co/vIhCLZwtVj">pic.twitter.com/vIhCLZwtVj</a> —@BlackwellMerlin

According to the B.C. Municipal Act , a municipal council may adopt bylaws to regulate highway lighting, such as setting penalties on damages and levying property tax to finance the lights.

However, it does not specify what should be done if the lights were installed before a municipality was incorporated.

Daybreak Kamloops 8:04 Clearwater asked to pay the bill for 8 orphaned streetlights After B.C. Hydro started updating lights across the province, it discovered eight streetlights along Highway 5 in Clearwater that were not being billed. Now, District Mayor Merlin Blackwell says his municipality is being asked to pay for the power. B.C. Hydro and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure say they're working with the district to come up with a solution.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, B.C. Hydro said at the time of the installation, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure owned the highway streetlights in Clearwater, although it did not say whether that remains to be the case.

However B.C. Hydro maintains that municipalities should pay for the streetlights in their jurisdiction.

"Out of fairness to other municipalities and our ratepayers, B.C. Hydro cannot take on costs associated with these particular lights along Highway 5," they said in the statement.

The transportation ministry told CBC News in a statement that "there is no need to remove any of the lights," and that it will meet with B.C. Hydro and the district to "confirm next steps."

'It can get awfully dark out there'

Jim Nagel, who lives in Kamloops and has been working for Arrow, a local transportation company, for four decades, says he drives through Clearwater on Highway 5 at night every week as part of his job.

Nagel is urging the province and district to keep the streetlights on the highway, especially those at intersections, for driver and pedestrian safety.

"It's a shame that ... they're starting to talk about pinching pennies here and there and pointing the finger at who's paying the bill — kind of a game that it boils down to that," he said.

"It can get awfully dark out there without them."