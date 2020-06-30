This small B.C. community donated $3,000 and a trampoline to a family in need

A small community in B.C.'s Interior has come together to raise funds and find a trampoline for a local woman suffering from paralysis and other physical and developmental challenges.

Austie Schuler's granddaughter, Sommer, was born with tubular sclerosis, a disease where non-cancerous tumours grow on vital organs. She has since been diagnosed with infantile epilepsy, a brain injury and hemiparesis — a weakness or partial paralysis on one side of the body.

Schuler has cared for Sommer for 20 years, since she was five years old, taking her back and forth to Vancouver for surgeries and trying out new at-home therapies with Sommer, including using a trampoline.

"She has to keep up the trampoline to keep the right side [of her body] strong because it carries the left side," Schuler told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"She loves it, and that's why it's working."

Her trampoline, however, had to go to the dump — the springs were popping off, making it unsafe for Sommer.

Local business owner Kalen Jones heard about the broken trampoline that has been so important to Sommer's health and decided to raise money to support them.

"I know Austie is the kind of person that would help anyone out in need, without question," Jones said.

Sommer Schuler needed a new trampoline after hers began to fall apart, so she could maintain her at-home physical therapy. The community came together to give her a new one ... and more. (Kalen Jones)

Schuler is the cleaner at Jones' restaurant Gateway Grill and she often brings Sommer with her to wait as she cleans up.

"Sommer will sit at one of the tables and colour and listen to music or drink coffee — she loves coffee. So we got to know her that way."

Over the course of a weekend, Jones and the community of Clearwater, which has a population of about 2,500, raised over $3,400 for the Schulers. The trampoline only cost $450, so Jones gave the remaining $3,000 to Schuler to cover other costs related to Sommer's care.

Sommer Schuler, 25, uses the trampoline to maintain strength. (Kalen Jones)

"We put it up on Facebook and it was crazy, actually right away, not even an hour after we put it on Facebook, we already had people sending e-transfers," Jones said.

"I was like, 'holy cow I think we might be able to buy them six trampolines by the time we're done.'"

Jones said stores were all sold out of trampolines, but when they finally sourced one in Kelowna, a staff member from Gateway Grill, drove the 280 kilometres to pick it up.

Sommer loves music, but her CD player is old and causes issues for her when she's on the trampoline, so one of the first things her grandmother plans to buy her is something easier to play music on, like an iPod.

"There aren't words," Schuler said. "I can't say 'thank you' enough."