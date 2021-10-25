B.C. announces new climate strategy details in advance of COP26 conference

Premier John Horgan and Environment and Climate Change Minister George Heyman will be announcing details of the B.C. government's climate strategy in Victoria today.

Details of what's being called the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 are due to be released at noon PT.

The plan is being released in advance of COP26, the upcoming United Nations conference on climate change starting in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.

The CleanBC program was first introduced in 2018 to promote the use of cleaner fuels and energy sources across all sectors.

The impact of climate change was brought into sharp focus in the province this summer with record-breaking temperatures due to a "heat dome," which has been described as "the most deadly weather event in Canadian history."

Between June 25 and July 1, temperatures rose above 40 C in many parts of the province, directly causing the deaths of 570 people in B.C.

Provincial health leaders acknowledge more needs to be done to prepare for extreme weather events.

"[The heat dome] is referred to as a 'one-in-a-thousand-year' event, but of course it's happened now," said Health Minister Adrian Dix speaking at the Union of B.C. Municipalities in September.

"And it presents us with the obligation to develop and increase our collective resiliency."